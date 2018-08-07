SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A suspect was dead Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting in South L.A., the Los Angeles Police Department said.
According to a tweet from the agency, the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the area of 40th Place and Central Avenue.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
There’s been an Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of 40th and Central in South LA (Newton Division). A Public Information Officer will be responding to the scene and we will bring you more details as they become available— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 7, 2018