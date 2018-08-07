LAPD: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers are seen in South Los Angeles after an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A suspect was dead Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting in South L.A., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to a tweet from the agency, the incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in the area of 40th Place and Central Avenue.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
