Suspect wanted for intentionally ramming stolen truck into 3 police cars in Santa Ana, police say

SAPD Detectives Requesting Assistance Locating Wanted Suspect For Assault with a Deadly Weapon Upon a Peace Officer ... https://t.co/RyC4VqyMJP — SantaAnaPD (@SantaAnaPD) May 6, 2020

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities in Santa Ana were looking for a suspect who they say intentionally rammed three police vehicles with a stolen truck.Officers tried to contact 23-year-old Maximiliano Osorio during an investigation of a stolen car in the parking lot of the Pueblo Motel on Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.Osario failed to comply with officers and accelerated toward them, as well as nearby citizens, before intentionally ramming the three police cruisers, the department said. He then escaped and drove out onto Harbour Boulevard.The stolen vehicle was later found in Garden Grove, along with large amounts of methamphetamine.Osario is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at (949) 407-7878.