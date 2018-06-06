Police: Teen learning to drive strikes, kills 2 men in parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Two killed by teen learning to drive: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m, June 5, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A teenager learning to drive accidentally struck and killed two men who were trying to help her park, police say.

The incident happened in front of a Dollar Tree store in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia on Monday evening.

"My heart is ripped out. I lost two of my best friends," said the victims' friend Tim Stewart.

There were teddy bears and candles arranged outside the store on the 3600 block of Aramingo Avenue on Tuesday in honor of the victims. They were described as homeless men in their 50s.

The 15-year-old student driver hit the men with an SUV around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

"She was navigating in the parking spot and the vehicle lurched forward striking two men," said Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation Division.

EMBED More News Videos

Men helping student driver park struck, killed in Port Richmond. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 5, 2018.



Police say the girl was accompanied by her mother and two other people at the time of the crash in the high-traffic Aramingo Village shopping center parking lot.

No criminal charges have been filed as the investigation continues.

It's a heartbreaking tragedy for Stewart, who now sits without his friends.

"It was a misfortunate accident, but why should a 15-year-old girl be driving a car with her mother in the passenger side?" he said.

Criminal Defense Attorney James Funt says a number of factors will come into play when deciding liability.

"If they went out and stole the parent's car, drinking, joy ride, it's a different scenario," Funt said. "As I understand the facts, they were under parental supervision."

Funt said he thinks the mother would bear legal responsibility, as state law says drivers must be 16 years of age to obtain a permit.

"You need to have a learner's permit in order to legally be able to teach your child," he said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckteenagerteenagers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News