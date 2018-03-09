Police use DNA to nab OC man who ejaculated through fence

A man accused of exposing himself to three women in Orange County is facing criminal charges after he was connected to the crimes through DNA evidence, and prosecutors are looking for more potential victims.Christian Adam Ramirez, 21, of Fullerton is accused of exposing himself and touching his genitals while staring at women on three separate occasions in Fullerton and Buena Park, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.According to the district attorney's office, Ramirez had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of soliciting another to engage in lewd conduct In June of 2017. Ramirez voluntarily provided a DNA sample to prosecutors as part of his sentence.Months earlier, in April of 2017, Ramirez allegedly exposed and touched himself at an apartment in Fullerton while staring at a woman who was driving her son to day care, prosecutors said.Less than a month later, a 17-year-old girl was walking to her home in Fullerton when she allegedly encountered Ramirez at an apartment complex. Prosecutors said Ramirez exposed himself and was touching his genitals while staring directly at the teen.The teen's high school contacted police after she reported the incident to a staff member.Ramirez was finally identified by investigators after a third victim said Ramirez entered her back yard in a black hooded sweatshirt and a mask on Feb. 26, 2018 and ejaculated through a hole in the fence surrounding her apartment complex.The woman had been alerted to Ramirez's presence by loud banging noises coming from the fence area, prosecutors said. She reported the incident to the Buena Park Police Department. Investigators collected DNA from the scene and had it analyzed through the OCDA's Rapid DNA Program.A match was found to the DNA Ramirez previously provided to the district attorney's office after his 2017 guilty plea.Ramirez was arrested and the OCDA'a office charged him with three counts of indecent exposure. His bail was set at $15,000. Ramirez pleaded not guilty to all three counts at his arraignment Friday. His next court date was set for March 16.If you are an additional victim or if you have any further information about these crimes, you are urged to call the Orange County District Attorney's Office.