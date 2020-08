EMBED >More News Videos The controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service and its recent slow down in delivery times is now spurring local protests.

SUNLAND-TUJUNGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of political protesters clashed Friday afternoon in the Sunland-Tujunga area.Police declared the protest an unlawful assembly and tried to disperse the crowd.At one point, a smoke bomb was thrown in the direction of officers as they set up a skirmish line to try and separate the Trump supporters and counter protesters.The Los Angeles Police Department responded with rubber bullets.The scene began clearing around 7 p.m. with protesters on both sides heading home.