2018-ELECTION

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 3: Water infrastructure an watershed conservation bonds

SAN FRANCISCO --
In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 3.

PROPOSITION 3:

Authorizes bonds to fund projects for water supply and quality, watershed, fish, wildlife, water conveyance, and groundwater sustainability and storage. Initiative statute

SUMMARY:

A YES vote authorizes the State to issue $8.877 Billion in general obligation bonds for water infrastructure, groundwater supplies and storage, surface water storage, and dam repairs. It also includes money for watershed and fishery improvements along with habitat protection and restoration.

HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:

Backers of Proposition 3 obtained enough signatures of registered California voters to place it on the ballot.

MAJOR BACKERS:

U.S. Reps. Jim Costa (D) & John Garamendi (D). Ducks Unlimited, California Waterfowl Association, American Pistachio Growers, California Fresh Fruit Association.

MAJOR OPPONENTS:

The San Diego Union Tribune points out that California voters are being asked to pass a water bond for the third time in just four years. The UT's editorial board sees it as "throwing money at a problem."

IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:

State would pay off the bonds over 40 years. Total cost of the measure is $17.3 Billion when factoring financing, or a cost of $433 Million per year.

*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicselectionelection 2018elections2018-electionvote 2018Sacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
2018-ELECTION
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 7
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
More 2018-election
POLITICS
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 10
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 8
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 7
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 5
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 4
More Politics
Top Stories
Masked robbers accused of torturing victim in IE home invasion
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
6 injuries reported as vehicles hit Goodwill store in Placentia strip mall
PHOTOS: American Music Awards red carpet fashion
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
VA misdiagnoses and delays nearly kill SoCal veteran
Diocese of San Bernardino releases names of 34 priests accused of sexual abuse
Hurricane bringing dangerous surf to SoCal this week
Show More
LA County public defender dies after contracting West Nile virus
Some lanes back open on 210 Fwy in Sylmar after tanker truck crash
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
More News