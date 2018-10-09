SAN FRANCISCO --In the November election, California voters will decide on 11 propositions. Here's everything you need to know about Proposition 7.
PROPOSITION 7:
Conforms California daylight saving time to federal law. Allows legislature to change daylight saving time period. Legislative statute.
SUMMARY:
A "YES" vote supports allowing California lawmakers to establish permanent, year-round Daylight Saving Time (DST) in California by a two-thirds vote if Federal law is changed to allow states to remain on permanent DST.
HOW DID IT GET ON MY BALLOT:
Members of both the State Assembly and Senate voted for placing this measure on the ballot by a simple majority. Governor Jerry Brown then signed the bill into law.
MAJOR BACKERS:
Assm. Kansen Chu (D-San Jose), believes the practice of switching clocks twice a year is outdated. He also thinks changing time jeopardizes peoples' health.
MAJOR OPPONENTS:
UC Berkeley Business Professor Severin Borenstein believes being on permanent DST would lead to more traffic accidents (especially involving pedestrians) during the morning commute in winter. More people would be heading to school or work in darkness.*
DID YOU KNOW:
The entire USA went on year-round Daylight Saving Time from 1942-1945 as a measure to conserve energy during World War II. Farmers were among the most vocal opponents, saying it adversely affected their lifestyle and businesses.
Right now, Daylight Saving Time begins at 2am on the second Sunday in March and ends at 2am on the first Sunday in November.
IMPACT TO TAXPAYERS:
This measure has no direct fiscal effect because changes to daylight saving time would depend on future actions by the Legislature and potentially the federal government.
*NOTE: All information regarding donations as backers or opponents of a ballot measure reflects financial disclosures made to California's Secretary of State as of September 7, 2018.