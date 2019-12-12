Democratic debates scheduled for 2020: Next presidential Dem debate in Iowa

The newly announced debates are scheduled for January and February, a stretch when candidates must prove themselves as states hold the first caucuses and primaries of the election year.
ABC News, in partnership with ABC's New Hampshire affiliate WMUR-TV and Apple News, will host a Feb. 7 debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. The state will host the country's first primary on Feb. 11.
The four debates are scheduled for:
The four debates precede Super Tuesday on March 3, when more than one-third of total convention delegates available to candidates will be awarded.
They may also take place during the impeachment trials, meaning the five U.S. Senators in the race could return to Washington during a debate.
"If a conflict with an impeachment trial is unavoidable, the DNC will evaluate its options and work with all the candidates to accommodate them," Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the DNC, said in a statement.
The DNC will issue more information, including who qualifies for these debates, at a later date.