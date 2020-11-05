2020 presidential election

Election results live poll: Did Donald Trump or Joe Biden win the presidential race? Should we get rid of the Electoral College?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Who do you think will win the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden? And do you think we should get rid of the Electoral College?

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Presidential race in battleground states

Let us know how you feel in our poll questions below.


* Please note the polls may take some time to load.


READ MORE: Latest updates in presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden



READ MORE: When will we know who won? Here's what could and what won't happen



READ MORE: These are the paths to victory for Biden and Trump



READ MORE: How many electoral votes does each state have?

See All National Results

WATCH | Election law expert breaks down the presidential race
EMBED More News Videos

Election law expert and Loyola Marymount University professor Justin Levitt breaks down the state of play in the presidential race.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniadonald trumpvotingelection dayvote 2020california propositionsjoe bidenelectionselection2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Live Election Day results and updates from CA, Bay Area
How the electoral college works in the 2020 presidential election
VOTE 2020: Get the latest election stories and videos here
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
LIVE: Pa. secretary of state provides election update
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Live election results and latest updates
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
Baseball player convicted of killing 3 in Corona bat attack
Oregon decriminalizes drugs like heroin, meth
What's the election hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
LA County will have all women on Board of Supervisors
Downtown Disney: Shopping, dining expansion date announced
Live election results and latest updates
Show More
Denmark to cull up to 17 million mink to stop mutated coronavirus
Woman caught on camera after stealing puppy from Hemet animal rescue
Remains of missing LAFD firefighter found in Mexico
The great unknown: What if there's an electoral vote tie?
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
More TOP STORIES News