23 states sue to stop Trump from revoking California's ability to set auto emission standards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Twenty-three states have sued to stop the Trump administration from revoking California's authority to set emission standards for cars and trucks.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is leading the lawsuit filed Friday, along with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Air Resources Board.

The Trump administration on Thursday revoked California's authority to set its own auto emission standards. The state has had that power for decades under a waiver from the federal Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit argues that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does not have the authority to revoke California's waiver.

Becerra says the Trump administration's action fails to respect states' authority to protect public health.

Four automakers have said they would voluntarily follow California's standards.
