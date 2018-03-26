POLITICS

2nd former Lynwood city worker accuses ex-mayor pro tem of sexual harassment

EMBED </>More Videos

Another woman has come forward to accuse Lynwood City Councilmember Edwin Hernandez of sexual misconduct. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Another woman has come forward to accuse Lynwood City Councilmember Edwin Hernandez of sexual misconduct.

Former city of Lynwood employee Marisela Santana is the second woman to accuse the former mayor pro tem. She said Hernandez sexually harassed and retaliated against her, and she's now calling for his resignation.

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said Santana hopes that by speaking out, other women who are afraid will come forward.

Santana served as Lynwood's public information officer between 2012 and 2016.

"I was wronged by this individual in the worst way, I lost my job because he wanted me out. I declined his invitation to be more than friends with him and then everything changed. For more than two years, he targeted my work and did everything he could to discredit me in the community. Once he was appointed Mayor in 2015-16, he forced the then City Manager to terminate my employment with the City," Santana said in a press release.

Santana said that upon Hernandez being elected to the City Council in November 2013, her duties as PIO drastically changed before her termination, including no longer being allowed to work with the city's Chamber of Commerce or local businesses.

Earlier this year, another city employee, Monica Ochoa, came forward, claiming Hernandez made inappropriate comments about her appearance and that he said he wanted to kiss her.

An independent third party is now investigating the claims.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual harassmentharassmentLynwoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman details alleged sexual harassment from Lynwood's ex-mayor pro tem
Lynwood mayor pro tem steps down amid harassment complaint
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News