Seven months into a gas tax hike signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, most Californians said they're ready to get rid of it."I would like to see it go away. I don't see a purpose for it," one Californian said.A measure to repeal the law will be on the November ballot. In an exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA, 46 percent of likely voters said they would vote to repeal the law and 33 percent said they would vote to keep it. But 22 percent are undecided."It's some of the most expensive gas in the country and the cost of living here is very high," UCLA professor Bill Shneider said. "I think there is a lot of voter dissatisfaction."The hike raises more than $5 billion annually for the state's roads and bridges. Shneider said many could also be persuaded to keep it for California's economy.It's backed by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom. The campaign to repeal it was financed, in part, by his opponent Republican John Cox.Many said the measure will increase Republican turnout and could tip the scale in highly contested congressional races. But Shneider said something or rather, someone else, will get voters out to the polls - regardless of party preference."I think they'll be persuaded mostly by Donald Trump - either to get rid of him or to impeach him. The gas tax will have some marginal effect," he said.Shneider said the bill would cement Brown's legacy, but it will likely be repealed."It'll be not a fatal blow, but it'll be a sharp poke at his legacy. It'll be as if the voters are saying, 'Look, we like you. We've voted for you time and time again. But this goes a little too far,'" he said.