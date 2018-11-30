POLITICS

George H.W. Bush: 5 things you didn't know about the former president

Here's five things you may not have known about George H.W. Bush. (Dave Einsel)

HOUSTON --
We're taking a look back on the life and career of former President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday at the age of 94, according to a family spokesperson.

George and Barbara were the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

True love: George H.W. Bush's letter to Barbara
A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara.

Remember when George Bush went skydiving at age 90?
In honor of his 90th birthday, the former president jumped out of a plane - again

