At least 60K expected to attend March for Our Lives rally in downtown Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the country for the March for Our Lives. (KABC)

Tens of thousands of people are expected to rally in Washington, D.C. and other cities across the country for the March for Our Lives.

Survivors of the Parkland school shooting spearheaded the march. Two students from Stoneman Douglas High School were in Los Angeles Friday to speak about what they are going through.

They want to send a message: they're demanding changes in gun laws and safer schools.

Students from Community Coalition in South Los Angeles are heading to Washington to join in the rally at the U.S. Capitol.

"Normalizing gun violence and making it part of our daily routine is not OK," one student said.

Students in Southern California will be joining teachers. Rebecca Mieliwocki and Michael Hayden are California teachers of the year.

Saturday's rally in Los Angeles starts in Pershing Square and will move to Grand Park. Organizers expect around 60,000 people.
