ABC News special 'Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border' examines immigration, humanitarian crises

Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border

ABC News Live's special, "Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border," offers an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis as it presently unfolds.

Anchored by ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones from Dallas, the special features the first U.S. interview with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and reporting from ABC News Anchors and Correspondents Juju Chang, Cecilia Vega, Martha Raddatz, Marcus Moore, Matt Gutman and Terry Moran who, for the past month, have covered this border story.

"Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border" covers all aspects of the unfolding border crisis, from the humanitarian concerns and visuals inside the facilities housing migrants to the stories of unaccompanied minors and the asylum seekers leaving Guatemala. The special spotlights what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process.

The ABC News Live special also looks at the efforts to reunite families, Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona and Texas share how they patrol the border and experts, lawmakers and political figures will add context and commentary.

