POLITICS

ACLU files emergency lawsuit to give immigrant detainees in Victorville prison access to lawyers

EMBED </>More Videos

The ACLU has filed an emergency lawsuit to end what it says is the unconstitutional denial of attorney access to immigrant detainees held in a Victorville prison. (KABC)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
The American Civil Liberties Union has filed an emergency lawsuit to end what it says is the unconstitutional denial of attorney access to immigration detainees being held in a prison complex in Victorville.

Earlier this month, approximately 1,600 immigrant detainees were taken to the prison facility in San Bernardino County.

Immigration officials said the detained immigrants were transferred to prisons due to lack of space at detention centers. Authorities have said this was a temporary measure until they access more facilities or until illegal crossings decrease.

MORE: Immigrant detainees arrive at Victorville prison to be housed

The decision to transfer immigrant detainees to federal prisons has drawn strong disapproval from immigration rights activists.

In a news release about the emergency lawsuit, the ACLU said the detainees "have been denied all access to attorneys, including pro bono lawyers who wanted to give them legal advice on handling their cases that could be a matter of life and death."

The ACLU also said many of those being held include individuals detained under the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, under which children have been forcibly removed from their parents.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the immigrant family separation controversy
EMBED More News Videos

''Good Morning America'' has the latest on the Trump administration's ''zero tolerance'' immigration policy that has led to children and parents being separated.


The lawsuit was filed Tuesday night. The ACLU said that even attorneys who already had professional relationships with detainees before they were transferred to Victorville were cut off from their clients.

The organization also stated that volunteer lawyers who sought to hold "know your rights" sessions in the prison were likewise turned away. In addition, the detainees appear to have been allowed little or no communication with family members, the ACLU said.

The emergency lawsuit asks that officials be forced to drop all actions that prevent attorneys from visiting or communicating with immigration detainees at the Victorville prison, the ACLU said.

You can read the full lawsuit here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationprisondonald trumpu.s. & worldICElawsuitACLUimmigration reformVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How family immigration was handled during past administrations
GOP aims at stopping family separation with immigration votes Thursday
Immigrant detainees arrive at Victorville prison to be housed
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News