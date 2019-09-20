A coalition of immigrant advocates and organizations put on a powerful display to protest the government's funding of private immigrant jails.
The Los Angeles Raids Rapid Response Network staged the protest in front of the GEO Group headquarters, a private jail operator.
The event was referred to as a "die-in," where people who were laying on the ground represented the dead, while a rabbi gave a eulogy for people who have died at private jails.
The group encouraged people to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB32 which bans for-profit prisons in California.
Advocates protest government's funding of private immigration jails
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More