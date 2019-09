Advocates protest government's funding of private immigration jails

A coalition of immigrant advocates and organizations put on a powerful display to protest the government's funding of private immigrant jails.The Los Angeles Raids Rapid Response Network staged the protest in front of the GEO Group headquarters, a private jail operator.The event was referred to as a "die-in," where people who were laying on the ground represented the dead, while a rabbi gave a eulogy for people who have died at private jails.The group encouraged people to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB32 which bans for-profit prisons in California.