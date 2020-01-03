Politics

After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A San Diego woman who has been in the United States for 31 years and is the mother of a U.S. army officer made a tearful plea before turning herself in for deportation.

Rocio Rebollar Gomez said separating from her family is very saddening.

She spoke before surrendering to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Gomez, who's been in San Diego 31 years, was ordered to leave the country after her appeals to stay were denied.

She applied under a program for relatives of active service members - but she's been deported three times before.

Gomez has three children including U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz.

The family says they fear for Gomez's safety in her hometown of Acapulco because of cartel violence.
