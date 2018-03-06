AG Jeff Sessions to make 'major' sanctuary city announcement

BREAKING NEWS: Attorney General Sessions to make major sanctuary jurisdiction announcement at 26th annual Law Enforcement Legislative Day! Join us as we go live on Facebook Wednesday, March 7 at 8:00 a.m. PST. https://t.co/kdhS04czIP #lawenforcement #legislation #California pic.twitter.com/npkjq5w4vE — CPOA (@CalPeaceOfficer) March 6, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning to make a "major" sanctuary city announcement Wednesday in Sacramento.Details haven't been released, but Sessions will be appearing at a California Peace Officers' Association event.The announcement comes after the White House and the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the Department of Justice was reviewing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's actions, after she warned residents of an immigration raid.Sessions is expected to speak at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday at a downtown Sacramento hotel.