IMMIGRATION

AG Jeff Sessions to make 'major' sanctuary city announcement

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning to make a "major" sanctuary city announcement tomorrow in Sacramento. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is planning to make a "major" sanctuary city announcement Wednesday in Sacramento.

Details haven't been released, but Sessions will be appearing at a California Peace Officers' Association event.

MORE: More than 150 ICE arrests confirmed across NorCal



The announcement comes after the White House and the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the Department of Justice was reviewing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's actions, after she warned residents of an immigration raid.

MORE: Mother held by ICE near Victorville faces deportation after arrest for selling corn in park

Sessions is expected to speak at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday at a downtown Sacramento hotel.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
