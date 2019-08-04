Politics

Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A spokesman for Mitch McConnell says the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but has been treated and released after getting medical attention. The statement says he is working from home in Louisville and "will continue to work from home" after his fall.

The statement also says McConnell has expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the recent mass shootings in those communities by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssenate
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
Castaic area brush fire near 5 Freeway grows to 150 acres
Survivor of Las Vegas massacre reacts to TX, OH mass shootings
Power restored for Irvine customers after substation fire sparks outage
Show More
Riverside woman reunited with young daughters after alleged abduction
Jail escapee takes witness stand in kidnap, torture case
Families still searching for loved ones after tragic El Paso shooting
2 more arrests made after Huntington Beach fight that left officers injured
Brazil gang leader dresses up as daughter in jail escape bid
More TOP STORIES News