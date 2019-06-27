Politics

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's alleged stalker arrested for going to her Queens office 3 times

(Cliff Owen)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- A man allegedly obsessed with Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was arrested again after he went to her Queens office three times this month, authorities said.

Ocasio-Cortez has an order of protection against 31-year-old Douala Hashi, of Queens.

Hashi's latest arrest was Wednesday, when he was busted for showing up at her office in the Jackson Heights neighborhood the day before.

Police say Hashi rang the bell and said, "I want a meeting with the congresswoman." He was told he was not allowed to be there, and he fled.

The next day, he was arrested for stalking and violating an order of protection.

Hashi first showed up at the congresswoman's office on June 2, police sources said.

The, on June 15, he allegedly became "violent" inside the building, damaged a camera, and was charged with criminal mischief and menacing, according to the sources.

In that incident, he was carrying a broken bottle when he arrived. He allegedly held it to a security officer's neck and said, "Don't mess with me." He then sprayed the security officer with a fire extinguisher and barricaded himself into a utility closet before he was handcuffed, the sources said.

He never got to Ocasio-Cortez's office.

The congresswoman was not injured in any of the incidents.

Hashi has no known criminal history, the NYPD said.

His lawyer, Susan Crile, of the Legal Aid Society, declined comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueensjackson heightsalexandria ocasio cortezstalking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News