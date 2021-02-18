ted cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz went to Cancun on vacation amid Texas storm: AP sources

By Steve Peoples and Jake Bleiberg, Associated Press
DALLAS -- Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state struggles with a weather crisis that has left much of Texas without power.

The high-profile Republican lawmaker went with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.

Spokespersons for Cruz's office did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday night or Thursday.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in Texas and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator's current term expires in early 2025.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas are waking up Thursday to a fourth day without power.



Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas woke up Thursday to a fourth day without power, and a water crisis was unfolding after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state's power grid and utilities.

Texas officials ordered 7 million people - one-quarter of the population of the nation's second-largest state - to boil tap water before drinking the water, after days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes.

In Austin, some hospitals faced a loss in water pressure and in some cases, heat.

___

Peoples reported from New York.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasted cruzmexicoicevacationwinter stormwinter weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TED CRUZ
Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden win in exclusive interview
Sen. Ted Cruz extends quarantine after 2nd COVID-19 exposure
Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined after coronavirus exposure
Beto O'Rourke: From punk rocker to presidential candidate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
School board members make hot mic comments about parents
Wind-driven mulch fire raging in Ontario
Former Sen. Bob Dole announces he has stage 4 lung cancer
12 primates die at Texas animal sanctuary after weather causes power outage
Santa Ana vaccination site opens to address immunization racial inequity
Person found dead inside burning car near Malibu
Show More
Political expert says recall election would be '3-ring circus'
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
Power grid struggles in Texas similar to those in California
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
Motorcycle chase through LA County ends in Anaheim
More TOP STORIES News