michael flynn

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department's decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department's unusual dismissal request.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.russiau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpmichael flynn
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MICHAEL FLYNN
What does 'unmasking' someone in an intel report mean?
Sarah Sanders and other notable Trump admin departures
Mueller recommends no jail time for Michael Flynn, citing cooperation
Trump lashes out at his own FBI in a series of tweets
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racism declared public health crisis in San Bernardino County
Riverside County not meeting state's COVID-19 goals
Video shows suspect firing through windshield at Pasadena police
LA Rep. Bass address reports of being vetted as Biden's VP pick
Restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service
COVID-19 update: LA testing website puts hold on new appointments
All-female crew staffs Pasadena fire station for 1st time in history
Show More
US COVID-19 cases surge to highest level in 2 months
Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Lake Forest
Army suspects foul play in Texas soldier's disappearance
Man killed in security guard confrontation at Carson Albertsons
LA City Council approves $100M renters relief program
More TOP STORIES News