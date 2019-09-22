Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan makes first-ever appearance at Grand Park in DTLA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crowds of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon in anticipation of a visit from the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Nikol Pashinyan was set to speak at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles at 4 p.m. in his first ever appearance in the city, which is home to the largest Armenian community outside Armenia, according to a press release from L.A. Councilmember Paul Krekorian's office.

"I'm honored to participate in the first-ever appearance in Los Angeles by Nikol Pashinyan, the democratically-elected prime minister of Armenia," Krekorian said, who is the first Armenian-American to be elected to the Los Angeles City Council. "The prime minister led Armenia's peaceful velvet revolution, in which citizens overthrew a corrupt regime and established free elections and open government."

Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to be in attendance.
