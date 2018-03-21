Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to help save the California GOP.The Republican former governor spoke Wednesday at an event hosted by "New Way California," an initiative looking to turn around the party's fortunes in the state."Today we are the Titanic, after it hit the iceberg but before the last bit of the ship submerged. But unlike the Titanic, we might be able to save Leonardo DiCaprio before he goes under," Schwarzenegger said.Schwarzenegger says his party can expand its appeal by embracing issues typically associated with Democrats, such as fighting climate change.Democrats hold every statewide office, a majority of congressional seats, and both chambers of the state legislature in California by a wide margin.