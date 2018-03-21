POLITICS

Arnold Schwarzenegger spearheading effort to save GOP in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to help save the California GOP. (KABC)

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to help save the California GOP.

The Republican former governor spoke Wednesday at an event hosted by "New Way California," an initiative looking to turn around the party's fortunes in the state.

"Today we are the Titanic, after it hit the iceberg but before the last bit of the ship submerged. But unlike the Titanic, we might be able to save Leonardo DiCaprio before he goes under," Schwarzenegger said.

Schwarzenegger says his party can expand its appeal by embracing issues typically associated with Democrats, such as fighting climate change.

Democrats hold every statewide office, a majority of congressional seats, and both chambers of the state legislature in California by a wide margin.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsarnold schwarzeneggerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News