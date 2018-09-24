POLITICS

Avenatti representing new Kavanaugh accuser

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for Stormy Daniels, says he represents a third woman who will accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faces allegations from two women of sexual assault, a third accuser may be coming forward soon.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney who represents porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles with President Donald Trump, said he also is representing a woman who will accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Avenatti, who was in Los Angeles on Monday, did not release the woman's name or details of her story, but said she will come forward within the next 48 hours.

His client, he said, has credibility and has passed government security checks for her employment.

"This is a woman who passed multiple security clearances administered by the U.S. government," Avenatti said. "She worked for the U.S. Mint, she worked for (the Department of Justice), she worked for the State Department."

He said he has other witnesses to corroborate her story.

Avenatti says his client knew Kavanaugh in the early 1980s, when they were in high school, but she did not attend the same school he did.

Christine Blasey Ford, a Bay Area college professor, was the first to accuse Kavanaugh of misconduct, saying he sexually assaulted her at a party when both were in high school.

Another woman, Deborah Ramirez, says he exposed himself to her at a college party.

Kavanaugh has denied both accusations.

As Kavanaugh faces these allegations, protests have been held in Southern California and around the country calling for further investigation into the claims.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is calling for a postponement of the Kavanaugh hearings. Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will look into the new allegations but for now there is no reason to postpone.
