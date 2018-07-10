POLITICS

Baby Trump balloon to make its West Coast debut at Politicon in downtown Los Angeles

In this photo taken on July 10, 2018, a six-meter high cartoon baby blimp of U.S. President Donald Trump stands inflated during a practice session in Bingfield Park, north London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A giant balloon depicting President Donald Trump as an angry baby will make its West Coast debut at Politicon in downtown Los Angeles.

The baby Trump balloon will fly over the 110 and 10 freeway interchange outside of the Los Angeles Convention Center starting around 8 a.m. The baby balloon shows Trump in a diaper with a scowl on his face while he holds a cellphone that he tweets from.

It's the fourth year for the political convention, which features politicians, pundits, celebrities and journalists from all sides of the political spectrum.

The balloon will be inflated around 6 a.m.

Baby Trump first appeared in London over the summer during a protest over his visit. Crowdfunding raised thousands to get the balloon made for the event.
