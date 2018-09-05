Former president Barack Obama will hold a rally in Orange County on Saturday to help boost support for seven Democratic candidates in key house races in the midterm election.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the rally will be Obama's first stump speech of the 2018 election season.
A spokeswoman told the Times Obama may also hold pre-election rallies later on in Ohio, Illinois and Pennsylvania.
Details regarding the schedule and locations were not immediately clear.
