POLITICS

Sen. Bernie Sanders calls for fair wages, justice reform during SoCal visit

EMBED </>More Videos

Sen. Bernie Sanders drew big crowds as he crisscrossed Southern California on Saturday and called for fair wages and justice reform. (KABC)

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sen. Bernie Sanders drew big crowds as he crisscrossed Southern California on Saturday and called for fair wages and justice reform.

The former Democratic presidential candidate was in Anaheim meeting with union workers at Disneyland, supporting their push for wage increases.

Disney is in negotiations over wage hikes that would impact nearly 10,000 workers at the theme park. Several unions are backing a ballot measure that would raise wages to at least $15 an hour next year and $18 an hour by 2022.

"Working seven days a week is not healthy for you. Not getting any sleep is not healthy for you, and, once again, this gets back to fundamental, economic policy. Disney, pay these workers a living wage," Sanders said.

RELATED: Disneyland aims to offer Master Service cast members $15 starting wage by 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Disneyland Resort is aiming to offer some union cast members a starting wage of $15 an hour by 2020.



"This is a complete job killer," said Todd Ament of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce. "If this initiative were to pass, it would affect hundreds of Anaheim businesses that employ many Orange County residents. It would be a major loss of investment in the Anaheim resort."

A Disney spokesperson said the company believes it has a fair wage increase offer on the table.

In a statement to ABC7, the company said: "We currently are negotiating one of the largest union contracts at Disneyland Resort, with an offer that increases starting wages 36 percent over three years, paying $15 an hour by 2020 - two years ahead of California's minimum wage. In addition, we are launching an education program that will help hourly cast members pursue skills and degrees to further their careers. We are proud of our commitment to our cast, and the fact that more people choose to work at Disneyland Resort than anywhere else in Orange County. While Mr. Sanders continues to criticize Disney to keep himself in the headlines, we continue to support our cast members through investments in wages and education."

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbernie sandersminimum wagerallydisneylandAnaheimOrange CountyLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News