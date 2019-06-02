Bernie Sanders campaigns in Pasadena, Kamala Harris talks immigration

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Bernie Sanders started his Friday rally at the Pasadena Civic Center telling the crowd of 3,000, "I don't want to get my opponents nervous, we're going to win here in California."Sanders' policies haven't changed much from 2016, but Sanders says the difference is that his proposals, including Medicare for all, tuition-free public colleges and raising the minimum wage -- that were once called too radical -- have been adopted by many in the Democratic Party."Today, I want to welcome you to a campaign which says loudly and proudly that the underlying principals of our government will not be greed, will not be kleptocracy, will not be hatred and will not be lies," said Sanders.The Pasadena rally included appearances by the founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream and actor Danny DeVito."The message of this campaign is us, not me. The principles of our government will be economic justice, racial justice, social justice and environmental justice," Sanders said.Also in Los Angeles Friday were presidential candidates Julian Castro, Jay Inslee and Kamala Harris. At a presidential forum on immigration in Pasadena, Harris listed which executive orders she would make on immigration if elected."Immediately, I would reinstate DACA. Immediately, I would revoke the Muslim ban," said Harris.Harris and Sanders, along with 12 other presidential candidates, will head to San Francisco this weekend for the California Democratic Party Convention. Not attending the convention is former Vice President Joe Biden.