joe biden

Biden criticizes pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate

By Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. -- President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is "falling far behind."

Biden said "it's gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people" at the current pace.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of what happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021
EMBED More News Videos

While Joe Biden is considered president-elect, there are still quite a few things left to do before he takes office.



He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it "will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated."

The president-elect, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a "much more aggressive effort to get things back on track."

"I'm going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction," Biden said.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on live television on Monday, Dec. 21, as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Biden picks Connecticut schools chief as education secretary
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely
Is it legal to "brake check" the car behind you?
McConnell blocks House bill for $2K stimulus checks
Winter storm leaves drivers stranded on Mount Baldy
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
LA offering free curbside pickup of Christmas trees for recycling
1 person died in LA County from COVID every 10 to 15 minutes over past week
Show More
LA County requiring travelers to quarantine for 10 days
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Local ICU nurse receives car donation from Allstate, Caliber Collision
Court: Sex offenders in California can qualify for early parole
Halsey apologizes after posting about eating disorder
More TOP STORIES News