2020 presidential election

Joe Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of tonight's debate

By Stephen Braun
WASHINGTON -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden paid nearly $288,000 in federal income taxes last year, according to returns he released just hours before his Tuesday night debate with President Donald Trump.

The move came following a report from The New York Times that Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016, the year he ran for president, and in 2017, his first year in the White House.

Biden and his wife, Jill, along with Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, released their 2019 federal and state returns as the president contends with the political fallout from a series of Times reports about Trump's long-hidden tax returns. The Times also reported that Trump paid no income tax at all in 10 of the 15 years prior to 2017.

SEE ALSO: 5 things to take away from the NY Times report on President Trump's tax returns
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump appears to be facing heavy financial pressures. Here are the key takeaways from The Times report.



The Bidens' payment of $287,693 to the federal government in 2019 showed a substantial drop from the $1.5 million they paid in income taxes in 2018, reflecting both a decline in Biden's book revenue and his decision to run for the presidency and a leave of absence from his academic post at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. After paying $91,000 in 2016, Biden's last year as vice president in the Obama administration, the Bidens paid $3.7 million to the government in 2017, largely because of income from book deals.

The Biden campaign has moved aggressively to capitalize on the Times reports about Trump's tiny tax payments. The campaign released a media ad showing that nurses, firefighters and other working-class Americans pay far more in annual federal taxes than the $750 Trump tax payments described by the Times.

Trump has denied the Times report, dismissing it as "fake news" at a press conference, but he has provided no evidence to refute it.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News has a look at what to expect from the first presidential debate tonight between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstaxeskamala harrisjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Trump, Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016, 2017
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
2020 presidential, VP debate schedule: What to know
Trump, Biden prepare to debate at time of mounting crises
LA County DA race: Gascón pledges to reopen 4 police shooting investigations
Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 years, NY Times says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials warn of this text message scam going around
Former Dodgers star Jay Johnstone dies of COVID complications
No coronavirus surge post-Labor Day in LA County, officials say
Here's how Prop. 19 will change property tax rules in California
Nearly 40% of OC schools back to some type of in-person learning within week
Old fire station in Arleta converted into mental health facility for firefighters
Newsom approves new CA law prompted by crash that killed Kobe Bryant
Show More
OC could remain in red tier after small spike in COVID-19 cases
Use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks banned in France
Local leaders demand state take action to address economic impact of COVID-19
Video shows disturbing attack on LAPD officer in San Pedro
US official: 2020 census to end Oct. 5 despite court order
More TOP STORIES News