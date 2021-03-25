Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run for re-election in 2024

Biden is 78 and already the oldest president to hold office. He would be 82 at the start of a second term.
He added that he "would fully expect" that Vice President Kamala Harris would be his running mate again, adding that she is "a great partner" who is "doing a great job."
Biden was asked at the first news conference of his presidency whether he thought he could face a rematch against Donald Trump.
Biden scoffed at the question. "Oh, I don't even think about it," Biden said. "I have no idea."
ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.