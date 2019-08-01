2020 presidential election

Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris to 'go easy on me, kid' before Democratic presidential debate

DETROIT -- Joe Biden greeted Kamala Harris with a handshake and a smile Wednesday night while asking her to "Go easy on me, kid."



The California senator called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.

Harris is one of the former vice president's top rivals and sharpest critics. Biden is a 76-year-old white man. Harris is a 54-year-old black woman.

Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris's elementary school in California.

Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrispresidential racedebatepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Search for kidnapped Monrovia woman focuses on Mount Baldy
SoCal's dozen most wanted: FBI seeks public's help
Riverside police: 2 girls possibly abducted by mom's boyfriend
LA man is Kern River's 5th death this year
Hollyhock House: L.A.'s 1st UNESCO World Heritage Site
Show More
Firefighters battle brush fire threatening homes in San Clemente
First Hello Kitty-themed dental office in the US puts dent in dental phobia
LAPD videos show arrest of suspect allegedly armed with machete
California amplía el reconocimiento de las parejas domésticas
10 Freeway in Ontario reopens after fatal crash, downed power lines
More TOP STORIES News