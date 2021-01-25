joe biden

Pres. Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in US military

The Pentagon will let transgender individuals serve openly in the U.S. military (Shutterstock)

Pres. Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Monday, lifting the Pentagon's ban on transgender people serving in the military, multiple people familiar with the matter confirmed with ABC News.

Former Pres. Donald Trump put the controversial ban in place in 2017. The ban reversed the Obama administration's policy to open service to transgender people.

READ MORE: Trump bans transgender individuals from armed forces

"The ban will be officially lifted tomorrow," said one of the individuals familiar with the matter to ABC News.

New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will attend the White House ceremony on Monday where the executive order will be signed.

READ NEXT: Effect of US military ban on transgender troops remains to be seen
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslgbtqtransgenderexecutive ordermilitaryjoe bidenarmylgbt
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes
Britain's Boris Johnson presses Joe Biden for new trade deal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
Mexico's president tests positive for COVID-19
Survivor rescued days after Castaic rollover crash
Act of kindness: Mail carrier gets rain help from West Covina family
Winter storm brings rare snowfall to Malibu
1st in series of SoCal storms delivers rain, snow
Orange County opens 2nd vaccination super site
Show More
WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday
Authorities investigate explosion at anti-LGBTQ El Monte church
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Bodycam footage: Burbank police officer catches thief red-handed
More TOP STORIES News