Politics

Michael Bloomberg betting big on California, brings campaign to Compton

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg campaigned in Compton Monday.

The stop was his last on his California tour and came as other candidates were in Iowa for the caucuses. Bloomberg is not competing in Iowa and is also skipping New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Instead, Bloomberg is betting big on California.

The candidate, who is worth $60 billion, poured hundreds of millions of dollars into his own campaign.

Bloomberg read from a teleprompter, had his campaign bus on display filled with surrogates and had a very well-choreographed event in Compton.

Bloomberg has already spent $275 million in ads - more than the top four Democrats in the race have raised combined. He also spent $11 million on a Super Bowl ad.

Bloomberg is rising in the national polls. A Morning Consult poll released Monday had Bloomberg at 14% and in third place, tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Former Vice President Joe Biden was in first place at 28%, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders at 24%.

Although Bloomberg entered the race late, he's already been to California more than some of the other top candidates who have focused on states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa endorsed Bloomberg. Villaraigosa is also on a bus tour for Bloomberg, while the candidate campaigns in other Super Tuesday states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscomptonlos angeles countymichael bloombergvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Orange County priest accused of sexually molesting young boy
Staples Center memorial items to be removed, delivered to Kobe Bryant's family
Carson officials demand wider FBI probe after coronavirus hoax
LA County rolls out new voting system as state begins to cast ballots
Show More
Wicked winds cause widespread damage across SoCal
New thermal imaging technology gives Glendale firefighters a life-saving tool
Costumes from Oscar-nominated movies, other films
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Forever 21 reaches tentative deal to sell for $81M
More TOP STORIES News