Politics

Mike Bloomberg under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate

By Steve Peoples
From the opening bell, Democrats unleashed an aggressive verbal assault on New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg and raised new questions about Bernie Sanders' take-no-prisoners politics in Wednesday night's high-stakes debate in Las Vegas. The former New York City mayor was forced to defend his divisive record on race, gender and Wall Street for the first time onstage.

Bloomberg, a former Republican, was making his debate debut as one of the Democrats' strongest six White House hopefuls -- as determined by national polls -- while the party's moderate wing struggles to unify behind an alternative to polarizing progressive Sanders.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren unleashed to most aggressive attack early, calling Bloomberg "a billionaire who calls people fat broads and horse-faced lesbians."

She wasn't alone.

Sanders lashed out at Bloomberg's policing policies as New York City mayor that he said targeted "African-American and Latinos in an outrageous way."

And former Vice President Joe Biden charged that Bloomberg's "stop-and-frisk" policy ended up "throwing 5 million black men up against the wall."

Bloomberg defended himself on all counts and took a shot at Sanders' electability: "I don't think there's any chance of the senator beating Donald Trump."

It was a raucous affair just three days before Nevada voters decide the third contest of the Democratic Party's turbulent 2020 primary season. Bloomberg won't be on the ballot Saturday, yet he faced intense scrutiny on national television for the first time, having faced relatively little in his surprisingly swift rise from nonpartisan megadonor to top-tier contender.

With just six candidates in the debate, the smallest group to date in a field that initially featured 20 on stage, the stakes were high for everyone.

Longtime establishment favorite Joe Biden, the former Obama vice president, is fighting to breathe new life into his flailing campaign, which enters the night at the bottom of a moderate muddle behind former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Sanders, a Vermont senator, has emerged as the progressive wing's preference after two contests as Massachusetts Sen. Warren struggles to regain energy for her campaign.

Buttigieg assailed both Bloomberg and Sanders, warning that one threatened to "burn down" the Democratic Party and the other was trying to buy it.

He called them "the two most polarizing figures on this stage."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynevadamichael bloombergvote 2020presidential debatedemocratsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found at Malibu home of Julia Snyder, reported missing Feb. 8
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
Crews battle large structure fire in Chinatown
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home, sources say
Scratcher sold in Burbank produces $10 million prize
Ticket holders to Kobe memorial feel honored
Murdered 7-year-old girl buried in Mexico City amid grief, outrage
Show More
SurveyUSA poll: Bloomberg, Sanders most likely to defeat Trump
LA Supervisors vote to eliminate many criminal justice fees, forgive debt
4 hospitalized after school bus hits power pole in Elysian Park
Poll: 51% of voters support Prop. 13 to modernize California schools
8 killed in Germany; 2 hookah lounges reportedly targeted
More TOP STORIES News