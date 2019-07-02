Border agents' alleged secret Facebook page with disturbing posts is under investigation

An investigation is underway into a secret Facebook group of border patrol agents accused of joking about the deaths of migrants.On Monday, over a dozen members of Congress toured two facilities in West Texas, and they left those facilities outraged.Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro tweeted video of women in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody, sharing a cramped cell at El Paso Border Station No. 1. The migrants said they didn't know where their children were. One woman said she was told by an agent to drink water from a toilet."Tears coming down their faces as they talked about being separated from their children, about having no running water, and not being able to know when they were going to get out," said California Congresswoman Judy Chu."We came today and we saw that the system is still broken and that people's human rights are still being abused," said Castro.Also on Monday, ProPublica published a secret Facebook page filled with what Customs and Border Protection calls disturbing and completely inappropriate posts allegedly made by some of its agents. The members of the group: 9,500 current and former border patrol agents, according to the page.One thread suggests the photo of the drowned Salvadoran man and his young daughter was edited because the bodies appeared too clean. Another post threatens members of congress.The members of congress who visited the facility said the Facebook posts are indicative of what they saw at the two facilities."That was a vulgar, disgusting and vile page," Castro said.Facebook said it's cooperating with federal authorities who are investigating the page.The border patrol's chief of operations Brian Hastings defended his agency but not the comments."Don't let the actions of a few be representative of the whole, is what I would ask," Hastings said.On the same day, the Democrats spoke of inhumane conditions. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also visited a facility in McCallen, Texas and painted a different picture."You ought to have people in humane detention, and you ought to expedite asylum proceedings so you can have legal proceedings, and those people who do not meet the legal standards for asylum should be returned to their homes as quickly as possible," Cruz said.In Los Angeles, immigration activists gathered at the Metropolitan Detention Center to voice their anger about the separation of families."I have kids and it's tough," said protester Walter Batres. "It breaks your heart, and I wish we could do more. It doesn't have to be that way."