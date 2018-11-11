POLITICS

Gov. Brown asks for aid from Trump admin, also says denying climate change contributes to state's 'tragedies'

Gov. Jerry Brown spoke with emergency response officials as they provided updates on the fires raging throughout California. (KABC)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Gov. Jerry Brown says now is a time for Californians to pull together as they face catastrophic fires at both ends of the state.

The Democratic governor, a climate change evangelist, stressed at a Sunday press conference that wildfires have become more ferocious because of severe drought and climate change.

Brown says this "new abnormal" will only get worse over the next 10 to 20 years, threatening California's entire way of life.

He also said California is requesting aid from the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has blamed "poor" forest management for the fires.

Brown told a press briefing that federal and state governments must do more forest management but said that's not the source of the problem.

"Managing all the forests in everywhere we can does not stop climate change," Brown said. "And those who deny that are definitely contributing to the tragedies that we're now witnessing, and will continue to witness in the coming years."

The governor says he would be willing to bring home National Guard troops from the border to help with fires if they're needed.
