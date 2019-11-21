2020 presidential election

Democratic debate: Buttigieg says we 'need something very different' when asked about his experience

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA -- South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg defended his lack of national experience by punctuating his executive experience, albeit in a city of roughly 100,000 people.

He said during Wednesday night's debate that his isn't traditional establishment experience but that "I would argue we need something very different right now."

But Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar repeated her argument that, were Buttigieg a woman, he would not be on the debate stage as a top-tier candidate for president.

Klobuchar has been arguing that her trove of passed legislation is proof of pragmatism, and victory in conservative parts of Minnesota proof she can beat President Donald Trump.

She said, "What I said is true," adding, "Otherwise, we could play a game called name your favorite woman president."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegdebatepresidential racedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dem debate: Biden pushes for Obamacare reform over Medicare for all
Dem debate: Gabbard criticizes Clinton, spars with Harris
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Democratic presidential candidates participate in CSULA forum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anaheim police arrest murder suspect, find kidnapping victim
Boy, 5, dies after shooting himself in Leimert Park, officials say
Border patrol arrests teen for using remote-controlled car to transport meth
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
1st major storm of season brings lightning, fears of mudslides
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Photo exhibit aims to put faces to LA's homeless issues
Show More
Impeachment hearings: Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
LA Auto Show: Wide variety of new vehicles debut this year
Good Samaritan helps woman carry stroller across rain-flooded street
Quake strikes border area between northern Thailand, Laos
Toddler dies after fiery Stevenson Ranch crash that left sister dead
More TOP STORIES News