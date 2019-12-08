Politics

Disgraced CA Congressman Duncan Hunter says he'll officially resign from Congress after holidays

By ABC7.com staff
Disgraced California Congressman Duncan Hunter said he will officially resign from Congress after the holidays.

Hunter pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses.

The six-term Republican fought the allegations for more than a year. Hunter represents parts of Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Hunter didn't give a specific date for his departure, and if he steps down after Jan. 1, he will take home a month's pay since members of congress are paid on the first day of the month.

This past week, Hunter pled guilty to a single campaign finance violation.

He was facing re-election next November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politics
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Spark of Love spreads cheer to foster kids
SoCal weather: Scattered showers expected Saturday and Sunday
Elder abuse suspect arrested in Norco after assault, car crash
Man has paycheck, Christmas money stolen while shopping in DTLA
Anthony Joshua beats Andy Ruiz on points, reclaims heavyweight titles
Mother of missing NJ girl: Family friend her 1st suspect
Show More
Supreme Court weighs if cities can kick homeless off sidewalks
Rain doesn't dampen holiday fun in Pasadena
Newborn left in baby box installed last month in Indiana
Hollywood Boys and Girls Club shares mighty message through music
PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire
More TOP STORIES News