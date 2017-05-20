California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman is resigning following sexual misconduct allegations.Bauman announced his decision Thursday, hours after Governor-elect Gavin Newsom called for him to step aside.Bauman released a statement that does not specifically address the allegations against him. He says he's come to the realization that resigning is in everyone's best interest "in order for those to whom I may have caused pain to heal," for his own health and the good of the Democratic Party.Bauman said Wednesday he is seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and other health issues. He narrowly won the party chairmanship in May 2017.