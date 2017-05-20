POLITICS

California Democratic Party chair Eric Bauman resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

In this photo taken Saturday, May 20, 2017, Eric Bauman addresses the California Democratic Party Convention, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman is resigning following sexual misconduct allegations.

Bauman announced his decision Thursday, hours after Governor-elect Gavin Newsom called for him to step aside.

Bauman released a statement that does not specifically address the allegations against him. He says he's come to the realization that resigning is in everyone's best interest "in order for those to whom I may have caused pain to heal," for his own health and the good of the Democratic Party.

Bauman said Wednesday he is seeking treatment for alcohol abuse and other health issues. He narrowly won the party chairmanship in May 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdemocratssexual misconductsexual harassmentinvestigationu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress in Russia investigation
NorCal's Nancy Pelosi picked by House Democrats to lead them
CA court tosses lawsuit challenging state's assisted suicide law
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
More Politics
Top Stories
Rain storm soaks Southern California
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid storm
Woolsey, Holy fire burn areas brace for possible mudslides
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Crenshaw District mural defaced with swastikas
WB 118 Freeway reopens after semi-truck jackknifes in Chatsworth
4 Ontario firefighters injured in crash on 15 Freeway
Panga boat washes ashore in Laguna Beach; 7 detained
Show More
SoCal storm: Six Flags, SeaWorld closed due to rain
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
OC Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name
Eagle Rock crash: Big rig veers off rain-slicked 134 Freeway
3.9-magnitude earthquake hits near Ocotillo Wells
More News