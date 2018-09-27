California tightened rules for carrying concealed weapons as Gov. Jerry Brown signed a series of new firearm bills on Wednesday.Among the bills signed, one requires at least eight hours of training, including live fire exercises, before carrying a concealed weapon.Brown also signed a bill that made it clear rapid-fire "bump stocks" like those used in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting are illegal in California.He also vetoed a bill to expand the state's gun violence restraining order law, which would have allowed colleagues, mental health workers and school employees to seek restraining orders.Brown also vetoed allowing suicidal individuals to put themselves on the list of those banned from buying weapons.