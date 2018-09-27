POLITICS

Gov. Brown signs firearm bills aimed at tightening rules for carrying concealed weapons, bump stocks

A photo of a gun is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
California tightened rules for carrying concealed weapons as Gov. Jerry Brown signed a series of new firearm bills on Wednesday.

Among the bills signed, one requires at least eight hours of training, including live fire exercises, before carrying a concealed weapon.

Brown also signed a bill that made it clear rapid-fire "bump stocks" like those used in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting are illegal in California.

He also vetoed a bill to expand the state's gun violence restraining order law, which would have allowed colleagues, mental health workers and school employees to seek restraining orders.

Brown also vetoed allowing suicidal individuals to put themselves on the list of those banned from buying weapons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsjerry browngun controlgun lawsweaponsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Who is Rachel Mitchell?
Sen. Hatch calls Ford 'attractive,' 'pleasing'
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
More Politics
Top Stories
Kavanuagh, Ford hearing underway - WATCH LIVE
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Man wanted for LA sex assault placed on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Long Beach football player killed in Jack in the Box shooting
Police investigating possible kidnapping in Riverside
CA attorney general charges 17 in statewide Apple robbery scheme
Lyft challenges LA residents to ditch cars, ride free for a month
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Show More
IE sergeant shot in Las Vegas massacre reflects on horrific night
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
Water floods Tujunga street at scene of car accident
VIDEO: Robbers shoot clerk with BB gun over case of beer
More News