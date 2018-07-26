POLITICS

California governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in Inland Empire

Republican John Cox trails Democrat Gavin Newsom by 24 points in a poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California. (KABC)

INLAND EMPIRE (KABC)
Republican candidate for California governor John Cox recently chatted with voters at an Inland Empire coffee shop as he campaigns across the state.

"I think most people in this state are having a tough go of it," Cox said. "They really are and I care about that. I just hate talking to people and hearing them tell me how they have to drive two hours to get to work and pay four dollars a gallon of gasoline and at the end of the month."

The successful San Diego businessman trails Democrat Gavin Newsom by 24 points in a poll released Wednesday night by the Public Policy Institute of California.

"The polls, I don't care about," Cox said. "I care about what real people think. I'm going to make it around the state and talk to real people. Believe me, people are looking for solutions. They're looking for a better life."

Newsom's campaign has not shied away from comparing Cox with President Donald Trump, who has endorsed him.

Cox aligned himself with the president during the primary, but wants voters to know he's his own man.

"I've never met (Trump)," Cox said. "I've never talked to him. I didn't even vote for him. I like what he's done in many ways, cutting regulations and taxes."

Cox is hoping to debate Newsom, but so far, the two campaigns haven't agreed to a date.

They differ on almost everything, including social issues, how to handle homelessness and climate change.

"I want to limit the growth of pollution, I certainly do," Cox said. "I drive a Tesla. I'm serious about cleaning the air. I think we can come up with a lot more electric cars. If we let the free market operate."
