California governor candidates make last pitch to voters in Los Angeles County

The candidates for California governor were out shaking hands and making a last pitch to voters Monday, just a day before the primary election. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The candidates for California governor were out shaking hands and making a last pitch to voters Monday, just a day before the primary election.

Gavin Newsom, who leads in the polls, started the day at the Serving Spoon diner in Inglewood, meeting people as they ate breakfast.

"We're going to win or lose this race through L.A. County. I've been spending a lot of time in L.A. County and that's where we are closing this race out," Newsom said.

Several polls show Republican businessman John Cox could come in second place. He voted in San Diego. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will move on to the general election in November.

"If the polls are to be believed, I'll be in the top two with Mr. Newsom. I don't know, I think the polls are probably going be accurate, we'll see," Cox said.

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang are among the Democrats hoping to edge out Cox.

Villaraigosa toured the Port of Los Angeles and spoke about how voter turnout will be crucial. He said he needs votes in Southern California and is fighting hard to make the top two.

"Gavin Newsom would like to run against John Cox because there won't be a debate. Everybody knows John Cox won't be the governor - you won't cover it - and we won't have the real conversation about what the future needs to look like," Villaraigosa said.
