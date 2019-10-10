Politics

Eyewitness This: CA schools may allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their kids on K-12 campuses

By ABC7.com staff
Parents in California could soon be allowed to give their children medical marijuana at school.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday reversing a ban on medical marijuana within 1,000 feet of campuses.

The law takes effect on Jan 1, 2020, but each school district will have the final say on whether they'll allow it.

Students would need a doctor's note and parents would have to bring the medical marijuana to school rather than store it there.

It would also have to be in a non-smoking form like a capsule.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmarijuanaschool boardschoolpublic schoolpoliticsmedical marijuanacalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal Edison may cut power to 174K customers amid fire risk
How to prepare for a power outage
Firefighters preparing for extreme fire danger in SoCal
Santa Ana winds intensify, red flag warning in effect Thursday, Friday
Dodgers lose NLCS bid 7-3 against Nationals in extra-inning game
PG&E power outages impact 359K customers in Bay Area
Race related traffic stops raise outcry
Show More
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Newsom stops in LA, signs bills addressing housing in CA
Man killed in possible robbery at San Jacinto smoke shop
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
Cashier held at gunpoint during robbery in Garden Grove; suspect sought
More TOP STORIES News