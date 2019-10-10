Eyewitness This: CA schools may allow parents to administer medical marijuana to their kids on K-12 campuses

Parents in California could soon be allowed to give their children medical marijuana at school.Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Wednesday reversing a ban on medical marijuana within 1,000 feet of campuses.The law takes effect on Jan 1, 2020, but each school district will have the final say on whether they'll allow it.Students would need a doctor's note and parents would have to bring the medical marijuana to school rather than store it there.It would also have to be in a non-smoking form like a capsule.