The union that represents Los Angeles police officers is firing back at Mayor Eric Garcetti for his comments made while discussing his plans to cut the LAPD's budget.

Four California lawmakers are introducing a bill to set clear standards about how and when police can use rubber bullets.This comes after seeing images of people injured during recent protests against police violence.The lawmakers say simply protesting peacefully or breaking curfew do not warrant the use of rubber bullets.In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti says he has directed the LAPD to minimize its use of projectiles when dealing with peaceful protesters.