Politics

Eyewitness This: CA lawmakers could trim prison sentences for repeat non-violent offenders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is one step closer to trimming prison sentences for repeat non-violent felonies.

The current law adds an additional year to an offender's sentence for each previous prison or jail term. The state Assembly approved a bill Thursday removing that enhancement. Supporters say the change could save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year in lower prison and jail costs. The bill heads back to the state Senate Friday for a final vote.

Watch Eyewitness This for more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssentencinglegislationeyewitness thisjailpoliticsprisoncaliforniabills
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Money, singer known for 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dies at 70
Big rig crash shuts down NB 5 Fwy lanes in Anaheim
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Wildlife experts concerned over SoCal's mountain lion population
9/11 baby weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces
LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023
Show More
PG&E reaches $11B settlement with insurers over NorCal wildfires
Las Vegas nail salon offering CBD-infused pedicures
Senior dog possibly burned by chemicals found in Van Nuys area
California could require parents' OK for social media access
Riverside girl, 2, meets heroes who saved her after near-drowning
More TOP STORIES News