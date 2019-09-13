Eyewitness This: CA lawmakers could trim prison sentences for repeat non-violent offenders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California is one step closer to trimming prison sentences for repeat non-violent felonies.The current law adds an additional year to an offender's sentence for each previous prison or jail term. The state Assembly approved a bill Thursday removing that enhancement. Supporters say the change could save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year in lower prison and jail costs. The bill heads back to the state Senate Friday for a final vote.