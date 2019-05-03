Politics

California moves closer to permanent year-round daylight saving time

California is another step closer to approving year-round daylight saving time, although it's unlikely we'll get away from changing our clocks.

The state's plan passed its first two Assembly Committee hearings. Assembly Bill 7 would need a vote of two-thirds majority.

However, it can only go into effect if federal law changes.

Opponents say the hurdle of getting the federal government to approve is too high, considering the state's tense relationship with Washington.
