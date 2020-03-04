2020 presidential election

California Primary: Here's a live county-by-county look at how Californians are voting on Election Day 2020

SAN FRANCISCO -- As results from Tuesday's primary election in California start to pour in, here's a look at how Californians are voting county-by-county.

Polls in California close at 8 p.m.


Before the polls closed in California, Joe Biden was projected to win Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama Democratic primaries based on analysis of the exit poll. As for Senator Bernie Sanders, ABC News announced him as the projected winner in his home state of Vermont.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Michael Bloomberg has won the American Samoan caucus.

Additionally, Maine appears to be a two-person race between Biden and Bernie Sanders while Massachusetts is looking like a three-person race between Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

President Donald Trump is projected to win the Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Vermont, North Carolina and Maine Republican primaries. He is also projected to win the Republican primary in Minnesota, where he ran unopposed.

This story is developing and will be updated as more results come in.
